CDC warns dog owners of salmonella in pig ear treats

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Federal health officials have warned dog owners nationwide about a salmonella risk associated with pig ear treats.

The salmonella has been found in 33 states and it's hospitalized more than two dozen humans who handled the treats, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration said. Nearly 130 cases had been reported as of Wednesday, the CDC said.

Investigators said the contaminated pig ear treats came from multiple suppliers.

"CDC and FDA are now advising people not to buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets, including any that may already be in homes," the CDC said. "People can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who ate the treats. Dogs might get sick after eating them."

The agency urged owners to throw the treats away in a secure container and wash locations they were stored. The CDC said it may be difficult to tell if a dog's been exposed.

"Some dogs with salmonella infection may not look sick," the agency said in an advisory. "Dogs with a salmonella infection usually have diarrhea (which may be bloody). Sick animals may seem more tired than usual, and may vomit or have a fever."

Last month, Pet Supplies Plus recalled pig ear chews produced by Lennox International over possible contamination.