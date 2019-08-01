Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio speaks Wednesday night during the second night of the party's primary debate at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Mich. Photo by Edward M. PioRoda/CNN/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio unveiled a major tax reform plan Thursday, which would hike taxes for the wealthiest Americans and most profitable corporations -- just hours after he promised during a debate to "tax the hell out of" the rich.

The New York City mayor proposes several new taxes -- including a wealth tax, a higher individual income tax rate and greater corporate tax rates. No one with assets worth less than $10 million per year will pay additional taxes under this plan.

"We need fundamental change both in society and our tax code, and my tax plan is the only plan in the Democratic field that faces up to the scale of the challenges we face," de Blasio said.

"While the income gap between the ultra-rich and everyone else has widened to unacceptable levels, the wealth gap is even more alarming and outrageous."

The plan would close loopholes on capital gains, which would be taxed the same as ordinary income. The top marginal tax rate would be raised to 40 percent -- and new brackets would tax Americans earning $1 million to $2 million 50 percent. Those with over $2 million would pay 60 percent.

De Blasio's plan also includes a "turncoat tax" of up to 40 percent on assets more than $50 million for anyone who surrenders U.S. citizenship to avoid taxes.

"For 40 years, the rich got richer and paid less and less in taxes," de Blasio said late Wednesday at the Democratic primary debate in Detroit. "It can't go on this way."

"When I'm president, we will even up the score. We will tax the hell out of the wealthy to make this a fairer country."