Judicial panel dismisses ethics complaints against Kavanaugh

The ethics complaints center around Brett Kavanaugh's impassioned appearance at a Senate confirmation hearing regarding allegations of sexual misconduct.

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A judicial panel on Thursday said it can't review ethics complaints against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh because of his position on the high court.

The Judicial Conference's Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability dismissed the complaints related to his behavior during his Senate confirmation hearing in 2018. The complaints accused Kavanaugh of "making inappropriately partisan statements and behaving in a demonstrably hostile manner during the hearings."

The complaints referenced Kavanaugh's attempts to defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations, during which he raised his voice, became tearful and at one point turned the questioning on Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asking her if she'd ever blacked out from drinking.

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he told the Senate judiciary committee during the September 2018 hearing.

The judicial panel on Thursday said it doesn't have the authority to review complaints against Supreme Court justices.

The dismissal came several months after the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also dismissed 83 ethics complaints against Kavanaugh, accusing him of lying in 2004 and 2006 during confirmation hearings to the District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The majority of the complaints say he misled the Senate about activities while serving in the administration of President George W. Bush.