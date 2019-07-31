Trending Stories

Farmers struggle to find hay for animals as wet spring creates shortage
Man accused of killing Utica teen Bianca Devins pleads not guilty
Man charged with killing 4 in LA shooting pleads not guilty
Senate folds to Trump's vetoes, permits Saudi arms deals
DOD identifies soldiers killed in apparent Afghan insider attack

Photo Gallery

 
Kenny Ortega honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest News

Hong Kong: 44 protesters charged with rioting
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
On This Day: NASA intentionally crashes Lunar Prospector into moon
Famous birthdays for July 31: B.J. Novak, J.K. Rowling
Judge dismisses DNC hacking suit against Trump campaign
 
Back to Article
/