Epstein's attorneys are expected to appeal to the federal judge in the case for house arrest, in light of recent injuries to the billionaire in detention. Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is set to return to a New York City court Wednesday for the first time since he was found injured and placed on suicide watch.

Epstein is charged with multiple counts that include sex trafficking of minors that stem from accusations of abuse in the early 2000s.

He is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. EDT in Manhattan federal court. Attorneys are expected to specify schedule details that include a trial date. Defense attorneys may also address his detention following his injury a week ago.

The day before Epstein was hospitalized with neck injuries, he'd been served a new complaint of sex abuse from a woman who said she was assaulted in 2002, when she was 15. The documents said she wants to sue Epstein and a "recruiter" for sexual assault, battery and rape.

Epstein has been held in the Manhattan Correctional Center's Special Housing Unit since judge Richard Berman denied bail for the 66-year-old financier, citing as reasons a danger to the community and a risk of flight from prosecution. He was arrested at a New Jersey airport July 6 after returning to the United States from Paris.

Despite the judge's refusal to grant bail, defense attorneys have continued to appeal for house arrest. That appeal may continue at Wednesday's hearing in light of what some believe was a suicide attempt.