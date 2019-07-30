The New York law bans any firearm or firearm component that is undetectable by metal detectors. File photo by belekekin/Shutterstock

July 30 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation banning 3D-printed guns, and other firearms and components that can't be detected by a metal detector.

He also signed legislation expanding requirements for the safe storage of firearms.

His office called the bills the strongest gun laws in the country.

"3D guns and improperly stored firearms pose an enormous risk to our children and today we're addressing both dangers head-on to keep our families safe," Cuomo said. "These measures continue New York's legacy of enacting the strongest gun laws in the nation by helping keep firearms out of the hands of children and by acknowledging and addressing technological advancements like 3D printed guns."

The signing comes one day after Cuomo signed separate legislation extending the background check waiting period for purchasing a gun to 30 days and banning bump stocks, devices that allow the rapid firing of firearms.

"While Washington keeps its head in the sand, [New York] is leading the way forward in the fight for common sense gun safety," he said Monday.