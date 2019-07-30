July 30 (UPI) -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the "Pink Lady Bandit" who robbed a slew of banks along the East Coast last week, authorities said.

Dubbed the Pink Lady Bandit by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for carrying a distinctive pink handbag while committing at least two of four alleged bank heists, Circe Baez and her alleged accomplice, Alexis Morales, were arrested without incident Sunday at the Speedway Inn & Suites in Charlotte, N.C., the FBI announced in a statement on Monday.

The two have been indicted on felony charges in connection to four bank robberies that started in their home state of Pennsylvania on July 20.

According to the FBI, the pair collaborated to also rob a bank in Delaware on July 23 and two North Carolina banks on July 24 and July 26.

In each instance, Baez allegedly handed the bank teller a note demanding money, the FBI said. The amount of money stolen was not released.

The FBI said it was able to identify Baez as the Pink Lady Bandit from evidence collected at the crime scenes.

Both Baez, 35, and Morales, 38, have been indicted on conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and committing robbery with a dangerous weapon charges, according to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

More charges may follow, the FBI said.

They are each being held a $4 million bond.

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg— FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019