President Donald Trump must submit five years of tax returns to the California secretary of state in order to secure a spot on the state's 2020 presidential election ballot. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill requiring President Donald Trump to release his tax returns before the state will put his name on the 2020 presidential ballot.

The law requires that any candidate running for president or governor submit the past five years of tax returns to the secretary of state. The state would then publish the information online.

The state Senate passed the bill on a party-line vote, with Democrats in support.

"These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards and to restore public confidence," Newsom said in a statement to the California Senate. "The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest."

Tim Murtaugh, Trump's campaign spokesman, called the law unconstitutional.

"There are very good reasons why the very liberal Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed this bill two years ago -- it's unconstitutional and it opens up the possibility for states to load up more requirements on candidates in future elections," he said in a statement to The Hill. "What's next, five years of health records?"

The California law comes three weeks after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law allowing U.S. lawmakers access to the president's state tax returns if they request it. Trump sued to stop New York from releasing the information.