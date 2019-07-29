Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks to airline workers at Reagan National Airport on July 23. Photo by Ken Cedeno UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Amid a U.S.-China trade conflict that's been going for more than a year, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren unveiled a plan Monday to reform international trade rules, which require more transparency, more public input and stronger standards for global partners.

The Massachusetts senator outlined the plan in a post to her Medium page. The plan, titled "Trade -- on Our Terms," calls for new trade agreements through a "transparent process that offers the public a genuine chance to shape it."

Warren said her plan will defend "good American jobs," raise wages and farm income, fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and raise living standards worldwide.

"We will engage in international trade -- but on our terms and only when it benefits American families," she wrote.

Warren said her plan requires trade negotiators to publicize deal details and seek public input; will prioritize the views of workers and consumers; produce economic analysis for all trade agreements; and give the public and lawmakers in Congress more say in proposed deals.

Her plan also sets conditions foreign partners must meet to negotiate with the United States -- including upholding human rights, honoring global labor rules and comply with trafficking regulations.

"For too long, we have entered into trade deals with countries with abysmal records on labor, environmental and human rights issues," Warren wrote. "I will renegotiate any agreements we have to ensure that our existing trade partners meet those standards as well."

RELATED Democratic candidates to speak at town hall on climate change

Warren criticized President Donald Trump's use of tariffs as a way to control trade, saying they aren't a "long-term solution."

"We need to completely transform our approach to trade," she wrote. "America enter into trade negotiations with enormous leverage because America is the world's most attractive market."