July 29 (UPI) -- Uber laid off one-third of its marketing team in order to centralize its structure after going public in May, the company confirmed Monday.

The rideshare company announced internally that 400 of its 1,200 marketing employees in offices throughout the world would be laid off, The New York Times reported.

An email to Uber's marketing staff reviewed by the Times stated that the layoffs were taking place because the team had become bloated and decision-making had become unclear.

The layoffs come after Uber announced last month that Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina was stepping down as the company moved to combine its marketing, communications and policy teams, CNBC reported.

Two senior leaders will helm the new marketing organization going forward, Uber said.

The company's senior vice president of policy and communications, Jill Hazelbaker, took on leadership for the marketing team after Messina's departure and Mike Strickman, vice president of performance and marketing, will lead performance marketing, customer relationship marketing and analytics.

Uber also plans to hire a vice president of global marketing to lead the heads of product, branding, Uber Eats, business-to-business operations, research and insights, planning and operations, and creative work.