July 29 (UPI) -- A man who fatally shot and killed five people at an Arkansas middle school in 1998 at the age of 11 died in a car crash, police said.

Drew Grant, 33, was driving a 2017 Honda CRV when he collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 59-year-old Daniel Petty, who also died in the crash, on Saturday.

Petty's vehicle crossed a turn lane and both northbound lanes of Highway 167 in Arkansas' Independence County and struck Drew Grant's vehicle.

Stephanie Grant, 29, and a 2-year-old child were in the car with Drew Grant, and Kathy Tanner, 59, was in the car with Petty. All three passengers were hospitalized with injuries.

At the age of 11, Drew Grant -- born Andrew Golden -- and Mitchel Johnson, then 13, opened fire on Westside Middle School near Jonesboro, Ark., on March 24, 1998.

Students Paige Herring, Stephani Johnson, Brittney Varner and Natalie Brooks, and teacher Shannon Wright were killed in the shooting. Ten other people were injured.

Both Drew Grant and Johnson were tried as juveniles and sentenced to be held by the state until they turned 21.

Wright's family issued a statement regarding Drew Grant's death, offering condolences to his family.

"The news of Andrew Golden's death today fills our family with mixed emotions as I'm sure it does with other families and students of the Westside shooting. Mostly sadness. Sadness for his wife and son, sadness that they too will feel the loss that we have felt. To his family, we are so sorry for your loss. We are praying that his wife and child will make a full recovery," they wrote.