The former Red Sox star was wounded in a shooting in the Dominican Republic on June 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz made his first statement Monday since leaving the hospital, where he spent a number of days recovering from a shooting last month in the Dominican Republic.

In an Instagram post, Ortiz thanked fans and supporters and included a photo of a steak on the grill.

"Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I'm here safe is priceless," Ortiz wrote. "Thank you for all the prayers. Too bad I can't crush food yet!"

Ortiz underwent three surgeries after the June 9 shooting at a Dominican bar. He was released from a Boston hospital last week.

Ortiz retired from baseball in 2016 after playing 20 Major League Baseball seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He's also a 10-time all-star.

Eleven suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting.




