South Dakota schools to display 'In God We Trust' motto

The motto must be displayed no smaller than 12 inches by 12 inches, the law mandates. File Photo by DeoSum/Shutterstock/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- A South Dakota law that mandates the motto "In God We Trust" be displayed in all public schools is in effect for the coming school year.

The new state law requires all public schools to display the signs in prominent places with 12-by-12-inch size lettering.

"The display shall be easily readable and may be no smaller than 12 inches wide by 12 inches high," the law states.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem in March.

Rapid City Area Schools, one of the state's largest districts, said this week schools have painted the motto with a stencil to keep the cost down.

Included in the new law is a guarantee of legal representation, at no cost, by the state attorney general's office if any board member or employee in any district is targeted by a lawsuit.

When the law was passed, the ACLU of South Dakota said it hadn't received much opposition to it.

"All students -- those of any faith or those of none -- should be welcome in our public schools," Executive Director Heather Smith said. "We hope that our schools already teach students a comprehensive history of our nation and South Dakota. There is much more to that than a motto."