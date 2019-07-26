July 26 (UPI) -- Welfare officials have removed more than two dozen children from a health facility in Montana pending an investigation into accusations of abuse, state officials said.

Officials said 27 children -- between the ages of 11 and 17 -- were taken from the Ranch for Kids in Rexford, Mt., on Tuesday. The center's license has also been suspended.

The treatment facility says it treats children with fetal alcohol syndrome and those who have difficult relations with their adoptive parents. Officials said the removed children were taken to a safe location for medical care.

"Allegations of egregious abuse regarding Ranch for Kids has escalated in both frequency and severity in recent months," the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a release.

The accusations include children being physically harmed and isolated for long periods of time. The state said some didn't receive medical care at the ranch, either.

Ranch Executive Director Bill Sutley said the removals only hurt children who have already dealt with substantial trauma.

"These are selected fabrications of information from incredible sources," Sutley told CNN. "We fully expect to go through and clear the air."