Trending Stories

16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug allegations in California
Drugged driving: Traffic stops changing in pot-legal states
Colorado Police identify remains of Jonelle Matthews, 12-year-old missing for 35 years
Trump vetoes Senate to push through $8B in Saudi arms sales
4 automakers, California agree to new emissions, fuel economy standards

Photo Gallery

 
Kenny Ortega honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest News

LAPD arrests man after shooting spree leaves four dead
Nebraska, Wyoming issue emergency declarations as collapsed irrigation tunnel threatens farms
Acting came first for 'Pennyworth' star Paloma Faith
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 26, 2019
On This Day: Truman orders desegregation of military
 
Back to Article
/