LAPD arrests man after shooting spree leaves four dead

July 26 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old California man who police say fatally shot four people, including his father and brother, has been apprehended.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that it had arrested Gerry Dean Zaragoza in Canoga Park at around 2 p.m., bringing an end to an hours-long manhunt through the San Fernando Valley.

"Investigators are working to determine a motive for these four homicides," the LAPD said via Twitter. "Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by this tragic violence."

Two officers with the LAPD-Federal Bureau of Investigation joint fugitive task force subdued the suspect with a taser after he was spotted walking along Canoga Avenue and did not respond to their orders to put his hands up, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The suspect suffered minor injuries during the arrest, police said.

A weapon was also retrieved from the suspect.

The violent spree began at around 1:20 a.m. when Zaragoza allegedly shot his family at an apartment in Canoga Park, killing his father and brother and injuring his mother, said Capt. William Hayes of the Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD, CNN reported.

An hour later at a North Hollywood gas station, Zaragoza allegedly shot a male employee and a woman he knew, Hayes said, adding that the woman later died at the hospital.

Police are also investigating his involvement in an attempted robbery at a nearby ATM and the shooting death of a man on a bus in Van Nuys.

"Preliminary information is that this homicide might be connected to the double homicide in Canoga Park and the homicide in North Hollywood," LAPD said via Twitter.

LA Metro in a statement said the bus shooting occurred at 12:52 p.m. at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue. Woodley Station was closed in response, it said.

Hayes said the first three victims were specifically targeted, while the suspect did not say a word to the man fatally shot on the bus.

"He's getting off the bus and he turns and shoots the person," Hayes said. "It doesn't look like there was any interaction between them."

Los Angeles City Councilor for San Fernando Valley Bob Blumfield thanked the police for ending "this horrible day of violence."

"This murder spree was beyond disturbing and I am incredibly grateful and relieved that the suspect is now in custody," he said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has deployed the city's Crisis Response team to support those affected by the day's tragedy.