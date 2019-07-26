July 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., proposed a $60 billion investment in science, technology, engineering and math education at historically black colleges.

Harris is the only 2020 presidential candidate who graduated from a historically black college, Howard University, and her campaign views this program as the next step in her "Black agenda."

She will unveil the plan in a speech to the National Urban League conference in Indianapolis, Ind. Friday.

"We have to reverse this trend," Harris said in a campaign fact sheet. "With access to proper resources, HBCU and other MSI (minority serving institutions) can be hubs of activity for STEM research and learning ... we can create a pipeline for ensuring that Black Americans are leading the research and entrepreneurship to grow our innovation economy and participate in the wealth it generates."

The program would dedicate $10 billion for infrastructure to build grant programs to help build classrooms, labs and other facilities. The remaining $50 billion would fund scholarships, fellowships and research.

Harris also proposed a $12 billion capital grant and technical support program to help minorities start their own businesses. She also wants student loan forgiveness programs for Pell grant recipients who start their own business in disadvantaged communities.

Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., proposed a plan to offer $50 billion to historically black colleges and universities in May.