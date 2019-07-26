House panel: Juul targeted children through 'sophisticated program'

July 26 (UPI) -- A House subcommittee accused Juul Labs of deliberately targeting children as young as eight years old in its push to become the nation's leading e-cigarette maker.

In the documents -- submitted on Thursday by Democratic Members of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy as part of an investigation into Juul's advertising practices -- the committee accused the company of having "deployed a sophisticated program to enter schools and convey its messaging directly to teenage children."

The Oversight Committee's report, based on 55,000 non-public documents, found that the company paid schools tens of thousands of dollars to run youth education programs that copied those formerly operated by traditional cigarette makers, the committee said.

The report found that Juul operated a "Youth Prevention and Education" division that paid schools a minimum of $10,000 to reach students during school hours, during summer school and during weekend programs.

The program was ostensibly to educate students who were caught smoking e-cigarettes during school about the dangers of nicotine.

In one example, it paid $134,000 to set-up a five-week summer camp for 80 students from grade 3 to grade 12 that Juul knew was "eerily similar" to programs run by large cigarette companies, the committee said, quoting an email by Julie Henderson, director of Juul Labs Youth Prevention and Education director.

Juul also ran a high-cost influencer program to promote online to youth, the committee said.

Juul hired Grit Creative Group to "curate and identify 280 influencers in LA/NY to seed Juul product to over the course of three months," according to a work agreement obtained by the committee.

A second contract with Grit shows that Juul paid the company to get "social media buzz-makers with a minimum of 30,000 followers" to attend Juul launch events to create a network or creative people who can be leveraged as "loyalists for Juul."

The investigation comes as concerns have been raised over the company's marketing practices and whether it aided in what the surgeon general called an "epidemic of youth e-cigarette use."

During the second day of hearings Thursday, Juul's Chief Administrative Officer Ashley Gould attempted to distance the company from the report, stating that the program was to educate children about nicotine dangers, The Washington Post reported.

"We had hired education experts that we thought would be helpful to stop kids using Juul and we then received feedback," Gould said.

Juul co-founder James Monsees said they didn't want to advertise to children, The Hill reported.

"We never wanted any non-nicotine user, and certainly nobody underage, to ever use Juul products," he said. "Our company has no higher priority than fighting [underage use]."