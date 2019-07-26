Trending Stories

Colorado Police identify remains of Jonelle Matthews, 12-year-old missing for 35 years
U.S. national parks face $12 billion infrastructure backlog
LAPD captures man wanted in quadruple homicide
16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug allegations in California
New and improved Samsung foldable device coming in September

Photo Gallery

 
Kenny Ortega honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest News

SHINee singer Taemin shares edgy 'Famous' video
Egypt receives 101 more mine-resistant vehicles from U.S.
Cyclist leads girlfriend on 15-mile route to spell 'marry me'
France announces space defense program
Apple to buy Intel smartphone modem business for $1B
 
Back to Article
/