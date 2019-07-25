Watch live: SpaceX CRS-18 launch attempt Thursday dogged by weather

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25 (UPI) -- A SpaceX launch attempt to the International Space Station from Florida Thursday evening is dogged by the same weather that delayed it on Wednesday.

The launch time for the company's 18th resupply mission is set for 6:01 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. But the Air Force pegged the chance of good launch weather at 30 percent because of expected clouds and possible lightning. The National Weather Service says the chance of rain at launch time is 74 percent.

Officials from NASA and SpaceX said during lead-up to the launch attempt Wednesday that the organizations believe it's worth an attempt to fly, because the rocket only needs a short break in the clouds to launch. The launch window for most cargo trips to the space station is instantaneous, unlike some other launches that have windows of several hours.

The Dragon spacecraft, riding on top of the rocket, is expected to deliver supplies, science equipment and a new docking mechanism that can be used for spacecraft carrying people. The rocket is to lift off from Launch Complex 40.

The reusable booster for the rocket is expected to land at the Air Force station after launch, causing sonic booms on the Space Coast and over parts of central Florida.

It will be the third time SpaceX has launched this particular capsule; it previously carried cargo into space in April 2015 and in December 2017.

The mission will fly for two days before docking. NASA astronaut Nick Hague, who is on board the space station, is set to retrieve the spacecraft during the docking maneuver.

Among the private companies sending 17 research projects to the space station are Goodyear, Nickelodeon, drugmaker AstraZeneca and nScrypt, an Orlando company that is sending a 3D printer to space to make human tissue.

The ISS National Lab is sponsoring 25 separate payloads on SpaceX CRS-18, a new high for a resupply mission. The lab says the demand for space-based research and development continues to increase as more companies try new science experiments in a microgravity environment.