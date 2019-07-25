Trump unknowingly stood in front of symbol with Russia, golf imagery

President Donald Trump unknowingly stands in front of a presidential seal with Russian and golf imagery. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump unknowingly stood in front of a doctored version of the presidential seal Tuesday that had a double-headed eagle and several golf clubs at a Turning Point USA rally.

The two-headed eagle is similar to the State seal of the Russian Federation, while the golf clubs allude to Trump's affinity for playing golf in his leisure time. Zooming in, instead of saying "e pluribus unum," the doctored seal said "45 es un titere" which translates to "45 is a puppet."

An audiovisual aide for the conservative group Turning Point USA was fired after the seal was discovered.

There were 1,500 teenage conservatives at the Teen Student Action Summit in Washington D.C.

Turning Point apologized for the incident, saying there was "zero malicious intent."

The doctored seal was shown briefly as the president took the stage.

"We never saw the seal in question before it appeared in the video," said Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere, referring further questions to Turning Point USA.

Trump faces numerous accusations that his campaign colluded with Russia in 2016, though the two-year Mueller investigation failed to find enough evidence to confirm it. House Democrats grilled former special counsel Robert Mueller III Wednesday trying to find evidence that Trump obstructed Mueller's investigation, which could lead to impeachment.