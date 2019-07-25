Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resigns

A group of people listen to the resignation announcement of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, next to La Fortaleza, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

The streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, which had been filled with protesters demanding Gov. Rico Ricardo Rossello for weeks, erupted in celebration after he ceded to their demands on Wednesday night. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

Dozens of people celebrate next to La Fortaleza after the resignation announcement of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- The embattled governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, announced that he will resign Aug. 2.

Rossello said in a live-streamed message on Facebook Wednesday that he would be stepping down effective 5 p.m. next Friday.

The announcement comes amid mass protests demanding he resign following revelations that he and his staff made comments in a private group chat that critics say were misogynistic and homophobic.

In the roughly 900 pages of leaked conversations, the governor and his colleagues joked about Hurricane Maria victims and assassinating San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, among making other comments viewed as inappropriate.

Search warrants have also been issued for an investigation into whether he and his staff committed any crimes in their chats, Fox News reported.

On Sunday, he had announced that he would not seek reelection in 2020 though he would remain as governor until then in hopes of quelling protests, which persisted.

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez will take over after he steps down to finish out his term, which ends in 2020.

"I understand he made the right decision, for the good of both his family and for Puerto Rico, as I let him know," Vazquez said in a statement. "He just announced that his resignation will not be effective today. We will be working together to have a responsible and transparent transition process," ABC News reported.

With his resignation, he sidesteps an impeachment process that had already been filed in the House of Representatives by legislator Denis Marquez, Noticel reported.