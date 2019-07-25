OSHA: Tower crane that collapsed on Dallas apartment can be removed

July 25 (UPI) -- A large tower crane that fell on a Dallas apartment complex killing one person and displacing hundreds more can finally be moved.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released the site of the crane collapse Thursday after conducting its investigation, clearing the apartment and the crane company to come up with a plan for removal. The crane fell during a heavy wind storm on June 8. Resident Kiersten Symone Smith, 29 was killed and six others were injured.

Greystar, which owns the apartment complex, doesn't have a timeline for removing the crane.

The Elan City Lights Apartment residents were all forced out of the building but were given a refund on rent and deposits plus some extra cash to get into a new apartment.

Recovery teams started emptying apartments earlier this month but no specific date was given for when the crane would be removed. In some cases, the residents' vehicles are still trapped in the parking garage. Apartments that were severely damaged by the collapse won't be accessible until after the crane is removed.

Resident Clay Muirhead bought a new car, found a new apartment complex and replaced his furniture. He's most concerned about a storage unit that had guitars and concert tickets and other souvenirs.

"Normal, just random stuff. Mementos. Stuff that doesn't really have a price value, but for me, they mean a lot," Muirhead told Fox 4.

Several former residents filed lawsuits claiming they suffered physical injuries as well as mental stress and post-traumatic stress disorder. The lawsuits are seeking $1 million in relief.

Many of them said their insurance companies aren't helping because they can't prove anything was damaged because their belongings are off-limits.