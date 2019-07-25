Bernie Madoff has asked President Donald Trump to commute his 150-year sentence. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Bernie Madoff has asked President Donald Trump to commute his 150-year sentence, which he was given in 2009 for swindling tens of billions of dollars from thousands of people with the largest Ponzi scheme in history, the Justice Department said.

The 81-year-old is currently behind bars in Butner, N.C., for running a decades-long scheme that included fraud, money laundering and perjury, among other crimes. He pleaded guilty March 12, 2009, to 11 felony charges.

Now, with 140 years left to his sentence, he is asking Trump for clemency, according to the Department of Justice's website.

Little is known about his request other than it was made, though the date it was submitted is unknown as his the arguments in support of his request.

All the Justice Department has said is that a resolution to his request is "pending."

Trump has so far handed out 10 pardons and four commutations during his presidency.

It is unknown if Trump would consider Madoff's clemency request.