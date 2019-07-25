Bernard Madoff arrives at federal court in New York City on January 14, 2009. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Convicted fraudster and Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has appealed to President Donald Trump to commute his 150-year prison sentence, the Justice Department said.

Madoff was sentenced in 2009 for swindling tens of billions of dollars with the largest Ponzi scheme in history. He is serving the sentence at a North Carolina prison.

With 140 years left on his sentence, Madoff, 81, is asking Trump for clemency, according to the Justice Department website.

It's unclear when the request was filed. The department said a resolution to the request is "pending."

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has given 10 pardons and four commutations.