The new service will add one round trip northbound and one southbound in September. File Photo courtesy Amtrak

July 25 (UPI) -- A new rail option was added Thursday to the popular New York City-to-Washington, D.C., commute route.

Amtrak announced new nonstop, weekday service between the metro areas on its Acela Nonstop, beginning Sept. 23.

Amtrak said the trip will take two and a half hours on the new northbound and southbound routes, and the trains will travel up to 135 mph.

"[It] will have you halfway to your ... destination in the time it would take you to board a flight," said Amtrak President Richard Anderson. "This new service will offer an ideal solution for travelers who want to save time."

The nonstop routes are 15 minutes faster than Amtrak's runs that make stops along the way, a spokesman told USA Today. The company said the new service should also reduce congestion on the other trips.

Amtrak said it will consider adding more nonstop trips between the cities after the launch. New York's Penn Station and Washington's Union Station were Amtrak's two busiest stations nationwide last year.