July 24 (UPI) -- Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have pledged to support airline food service workers who are threatening to strike for higher wages and better health insurance.

The Democratic presidential candidates appeared Tuesday at Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National Airport to support hundreds of union workers who chanted, "one job should be enough."

"This is a fight not just for workers here," Warren told the crowd. "This is a fight for all of America. It is a fight for fair wages. It is a fight for healthcare. It is a fight for dignity."

Last month, more than 11,000 airline catering workers voted to strike for a minimum hourly wage of $15 and better healthcare. However, they can't walk off their jobs until the strike is approved by the National Mediation Board following a 30-day cooling-off period.

While Tuesday's rally was centered on food workers, several unions -- including the Air Line Pilots Association of America, the Association of Flight Attendants and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters -- joined in the rally.

Sanders, an ardent supporter of unions, told the crowd the issue should be simple -- especially when corporate profits are at record highs.

"We say to Sky Chefs, we say to Gate Gourmet, we say to American Airlines, pay your workers living wages and provide decent healthcare," he said.

"We have an uphill battle but if we fight side-to-side, brother and sister together, then we will win," Warren added. "We will win for our families and the workers across the country."

Unite Here, the union that organized the rally, announced Friday Sanders and Warren would attend, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Rosa DeLauro and Eleanor Homes Norton.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, another Democratic presidential candidate, also appeared Tuesday and chided American Airlines for the wages compared to the billions it makes in profits.

"I think American Airlines is doing pretty well right now, don't you?" he asked. "Are they sharing that with the people? ... Didn't we learn in kindergarten to share with others?"