A UH-1Y Venom helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the USS Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz on July 18. Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck/U.S. Marine Corps/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. military commander has said a Navy warship may have shot down not one, but two Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz last week -- a claim that drew another immediate denial from Tehran.

Officials initially said on July 18 the USS Boxer downed an Iranian drone in the strait between the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. Tuesday, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said there may have been two.

"As always it was a complex tactical picture, we believe two drones. We believe two drones were successfully - there may have been more that we are not aware of - those are the two that we engaged successfully," McKenzie told CBS News Tuesday.

"We are confident we brought down one drone, we may have brought down a second."

President Donald Trump said the drone was shot down because it flew within 1,000 yards of the Boxer.

Iranian officials refuted the initial claim last week, and the most recent claim Wednesday.

"I, hereby, announce officially that no drone belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran has been shot down," Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said.

"Enemies should present the Iranian-made parts of the drone and substantiate their claims. Otherwise, no one would believe their spurious allegations. I state it unequivocally: This is a big lie and we have proved it false."

Iranian Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami told reporters Tehran isn't missing any drones.

Iranian military officials suggested a possibility last week that the U.S. Navy shot down its own drone.