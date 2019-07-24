The latest round of severe thunderstorms for the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, as well as adjacent areas of Canada, is in store from Wednesday afternoon to Friday.

The greatest threats from the storms will be straight-line wind gusts to 70 mph, flash flooding and hail.

However, as is the case with severe thunderstorms, there is almost always the potential for a tornado to be spawned. This pattern may produce a few isolated tornadoes as well.

"During Wednesday evening, the overall coverage of the thunderstorms will be rather isolated," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Locally severe storms may affect the cities of Dickinson, N.D.; Rapid City, S.D.; and Regina, Saskatchewan, at midweek.

"On Thursday, the severe thunderstorm risk is likely to become more extensive," Pydynowski said.

The area at risk during Thursday afternoon and night will extend from part of northern Nebraska to the eastern parts of the Dakotas, much of western and central Minnesota and parts of western Ontario and southeastern Manitoba.

Cities at risk for severe weather on Thursday include Valentine, Neb.; Sioux Falls and Huron, S.D.; Fargo and Grand Forks, N.D.; International Falls and St. Cloud, Minn.; and Kenora, Ontario.

On Friday, the potential for locally severe thunderstorms will continue to migrate eastward.

Heavy, gusty and perhaps a few damaging storms may occur in central and southeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.