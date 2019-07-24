Senate confirms former Delta executive as FAA chief

The former Delta executive leads an FAA under scrutiny over the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max airliners that killed hundreds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Delta Air Lines executive Stephen Dickson to head the Federal Aviation Administration.

The chamber voted 52-40 for Dickson to head the agency as it faces scrutiny of its oversight after recent two Boeing 737 Max crashes overseas killed nearly 350 people.

Wednesday's was a rare party line vote for the job, the nominees for which typically receive near-unanimous support from the Senate. Sen. Maria Cantrell, D-Wash., cited an "ongoing case" regarding whistle-blower retaliation at Delta as a source of concern for Dickson's confirmation.

Delta came under investigation by the FAA after Dickson grounded a pilot for psychiatric evaluation after she reported safety concerns to him and other executives. She has since returned to flying for the airline.

"We've never had a partisan vote on an FAA nominee in the past, and I believe that we should have found consensus on a nominee for the FAA, given all of the concerns the public has about flying safety," she said on the Senate floor.

The FAA has been without a permanent administrator since Michael Huerta's departure in January 2018. Daniel Elwell took over as acting administrator.