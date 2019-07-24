NAACP votes to impeach Trump

July 24 (UPI) -- Members of the NAACP voted unanimously to impeach President Donald Trump.

Delegates of the nation's oldest and largest civil rights group gathered in Detroit, Mich., Tuesday for its 110th annual NAACP Convention and voted on a resolution to urge the U.S. House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings.

#BREAKING: NAACP delegates UNANIMOUSLY pass vote calling for the impeachment of President, Donald J. Trump at the #NAACPConvention.#WhenWeFightWeWin— NAACP (@NAACP) July 23, 2019

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement that the president has proven time and time again that he is unfit to helm the country.

"This president has led one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era," he said, referring to when racial segregation was permitted in the United States under law. "Trump needs to know that he is not above the law and the crimes that he has committed and he must be prosecuted."

The resolution was put forward by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who has previously sought to have the president impeached.

Last Wednesday, the House voted down his latest resolution to dethrone Trump in response to a series of tweets he leveled at four female members of Congress in which he told them to "go back and help fix the broken crime-infested places from which they came."

Along with Johnson and Green, several prominent members of the NAACP have been critics of the president, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the four Congresswomen Trump was referring to in his recent tweets.

"I'm not going nowhere," she said during the NAACP Convention. "Not until I impeach this president."

Though the resolution can only influence the House and can't officially force it to begin impeachment proceedings, it comes as some 90 House Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry, CNN reported.

The vote also comes a day before former special counsel Robert Mueller is to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees concerning his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which democrats may use to begin that inquiry.

The NAACP also voted during the convention, which sets the organization's policy priorities for the next year, on resolutions to support criminal justice reform, specifically bail reform; to end the murder and violence against black transgender women and to support the transgender community; and to end discriminatory medical practices that lead to high maternal death rates among African-American women.