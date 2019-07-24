NAACP passes resolution calling for Trump impeachment

July 24 (UPI) -- Members of one of the United States' largest and best-known civil rights groups, the NAACP, have unanimously voted in favor of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

Delegates gathered Tuesday at the 110th annual NAACP Convention in Detroit and voted on a resolution calling on the U.S. House to initiate impeachment proceedings.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement Trump has proven time and time again he's unfit to helm the country.

"This president has led one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era," he said. "Trump needs to know that he is not above the law and the crimes that he has committed and he must be prosecuted."

RELATED House kills resolution to impeach Trump

The resolution was put forward by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who's been a vocal advocate of impeachment. Last week, the House voted down his resolution to open impeachment proceedings, in response to tweets in which Trump criticized four female members of Congress and told them to "go back and help fix the broken crime-infested places from which they came."

Several prominent NAACP members have been critical of the president, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the four targeted by Trump's tweet.

RELATED At least eight arrested during impeachment protests on Capitol Hill

"I'm not going nowhere," she said Tuesday at the convention. "Not until I impeach this president."

Though a resolution can only recommend the House take action, it comes as some 90 House Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry.

The group also voted at the convention, which sets NAACP policy priorities for the next year, on resolutions to support criminal justice reform -- specifically bail reform -- to end violence against black transgender women and support the transgender community, and to end discriminatory medical practices.