Mnuchin, Lighthizer to travel to Shanghai for trade negotiations

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will travel to China next week to take part in ongoing trade negotiations. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will travel to China next week for negotiations to resolve the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

The White House announced the pair will travel to Shanghai on Monday for a two-day meeting "to continue negotiations aimed at improving the trade relationship between the United States and China," that will begin on Tuesday.

"The discussions will cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, the trade deficit and enforcement," the White House said.

Appearing on CNBC Wednesday, Mnuchin noted next week's meeting will take place in the area where the two countries signed the Shanghai Communique of 1972, widely considered a meaningful step toward normalizing relationships between the United States and China.

"Hopefully I'll take that as good news that we'll be making progress next week," he said.

Mnuchin added that he hopes the talks will lead to another round of negotiations in the United States.

"I would say there are a lot of issues," Mnuchin said. "My expectation is this will be followed up with a meeting back in D.C. after this and hopefully we'll continue to progress."