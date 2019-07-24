1 soldier killed, 2 injured in severe storm in Virginia

July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army Reserve soldier was killed and two others were injured after severe weather toppled a large tree on top of them during a training exercise in Virginia, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Fort Pickett Monday night when violent storms across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic caused dangerous flooding and power outages in New York, New Jersey Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Virginia National Guard and Fort Pickett said the incident was under investigation.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the soldier who was killed and we wish a speedy recovery to the soldiers who were injured," the Virginia National Guard said on Twitter.

Fort Pickett said on Facebook that no Virginia or Kentucky National Guard soldiers were involved in the accident.

Officials said a chaplain was coordinated and behavioral health support was being provided to the unit.