Senate confirms Mark Esper as defense secretary

The Senate voted 90-8 to confirm Mark Esper as secretary of defense. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Senate confirmed Mark Esper to be secretary of defense Tuesday, filling a Cabinet role that's been vacant since James Mattis' departure nearly seven months ago.

The chamber voted 90-8 to make the acting secretary's job permanent.

President Donald Trump nominated Esper in for the Pentagon job after Patrick Shanahan, who had been acting chief since Mattis' resignation, withdrew from consideration last month.

Shanahan said he withdrew to protect his children from focus on an FBI investigation into a violent domestic dispute between he and his former wife nine years ago. The probe stemmed from a background investigation related to his possible nomination and confirmation hearing. Both Shanahan and his former wife, Kimberley Jordinson, told police they had been punched by the other. Both also denied being violent in the incident.

RELATED Trump threatens tariffs on Guatemala over failed asylum deal

Mattis left the administration at the end of December, citing differences with Trump over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

A former West Point classmate of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Esper previously served as vice president of government relations at the defense contractor, Raytheon. Before that, he served as an Army infantryman in the Persian Gulf War. He also served on active duty in Europe and on the Army staff in Washington before transitioning to the National Guard and retiring after 21 years of service. He had served as an airborne ranger, and received the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and other awards.

Esper also worked on national security issues on Capitol Hill for Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel and Fred Thompson and Senate Republican leader Bill Frist.

RELATED Food stamp rule change would strip 3M Americans of SNAP benefits

During his confirmation hearing last week, Esper said the Pentagon must pay attention to growing threats by China and Russia.

"This requires us to modernize our forces and capitalize on rapid technological advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, directed energy, and hypersonic," he said.

Esper has said the upgrade strategy includes weapon systems and other equipment. Strengthening international alliances and improving performance and accountability at the Pentagon are also key focus areas.