Defense seeks 10 years for pipe bomb mailer, prosecution asks for life

Cesar Sayoc's defense has asked the court for a 10-year jail term while the prosecution seeks life in prison. Photo courtesy Broward County Sheriff's Office

July 23 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to Democrats and news outlets critical of President Donald Trump asked a United States judge to sentence him to no more than 10 years in prison, citing that the bombs did not explode and no one was injured.

In the 32-page sentencing memo filed Monday, Cesar Sayoc's lawyers cited an FBI investigation in its argument that stated the devices lacked key components and posed "no real likelihood that they would have exploded."

The lawyers said Sayoc, 57, manufactured devices that resembled pipe bombs and mailed them to prominent Democrats with no intention of them going off.

"In Mr Sayoc's mind, he was sending a hoax device, and he had no true grasp of the severity of his crimes or the potential ramifications of his actions," they said in the filing.

The lawyers argued that Sayoc was a Trump "super fan" and became "obsessed" with what he perceived as attacks against the president while believing conspiracy theories shared online that critics of Trump were "dangerous, unpatriotic and evil."

"He began to consider Democrats as not just dangerous in theory, but imminently and seriously dangerous to his personal safety," the defense stated.

The rhetoric Trump used against the Democratic party caused Sayoc to believe they were to blame for his abuse and suffering, which caused him to mail the bombs, the defense argued.

"President Trump did nothing to dissuade this message," they said, and due to Sayoc's mental impairments, social isolation, year's of steroid abuse and having been sexually abused as a child, he lacked the ability to brush off Trump's tweets and "took them to heart."

The Prosecution, however, argued in its 57-page sentencing memo filed Monday that Sayoc, who has nine prior convictions, should be sentenced to life in prison as his failed terrorist attack was the result of months of planning.

"The defendant's criminal history, his lack of remorse and his failure to fully accept responsibility demonstrate that the defendant poses an ongoing risk of danger to the community," the prosecution said. "A life sentence is thus necessary here in order to protect the public from further crimes of the defendant."

Sayoc was arrested last October and charged with 65 felony counts, including using weapons of mass destruction in connection to 16 explosive devices sent to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the CNN offices.

He pleaded guilty in March and faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5.