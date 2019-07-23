Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence celebrate on stage on the final day of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The North Carolina city that will host the 2020 Republican National Convention next summer has passed a resolution condemning hate speech, after a campaign rally led by President Donald Trump generated controversy last week.

Charlotte city councilors voted 9-2 to pass the resolution -- which lists multiple statements from Trump considered by some offensive.

One event to which the resolution refers is a July 17 rally in Greenville, where some in the crowd began chanting "send her back" -- a reference to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim lawmaker who arrived in the United States from Somalia as a child. Following criticisms, Trump had previously said she and three other congresswomen should "go back" to the country they came from.

"The council deems it imperative to condemn such racist and xenophobic language that only serves to stoke fear of others and perpetuate division everywhere based on ethnicity, religion and/or race," the resolution said. "[The city council] condemns all hate speech, bigotry, racism and discrimination, wherever it may occur, especially from the highest levels of government."

Ed Driggs, one of two councilors who voted against the resolution, said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles added the measure just a few hours before the meeting Monday night. He suggested Trump did not start the chanting.

"I don't personally endorse the way the president has chosen to conduct himself," Driggs said. "But he didn't create the tension that we're experiencing ... He's the result of the tension."

Charlotte was chosen to host the Republican convention from Aug. 24-27, 2020.