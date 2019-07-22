July 22 (UPI) -- White House adviser Ivanka Trump will visit the Lockheed Martin facility in Littleton, Colo., Monday as part of her workforce development tour.

Trump will speak live at 10 a.m. EDT. She will meet with CEO Marilyn Hewson and some employees at the plant.

The daughter of President Donald Trump was originally going to visit the facility in May but the trip was postponed after there was a school shooting there.

Hewson is part of the Trump administration's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.