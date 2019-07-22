DHS to carry out more 'expedited removals' of undocumented immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security expanded its ability to deport undocumented immigrants anywhere in the United States without a hearing on Monday. File Photo courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

July 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Monday expanded its ability to quickly deport undocumented immigrants who are unable to prove they have been in the United States for at least two years.

The DHS is set to publish an order in the Federal Register Tuesday, that will allow the agency greater leeway to deport immigrants without a hearing before an immigration judge.

Under the previous policy, immigration officials were permitted to implement the expedited removal process for unauthorized immigrants that entered the United States by sea for up to two years after arrival. They were also permitted to use the process for undocumented immigrants who entered the United States by land and were captured within 100 miles of the border within two weeks.

The new policy will make any undocumented immigrants who entered the United States by land or sea to be eligible for expedited removal if they cannot prove they have been physically present in the United States for at least two years.

"The effect of that change will be to enhance national security and public safety -- while reducing government costs -- by facilitating prompt immigration determinations," the DHS said in an unpublished version of the notice.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced Monday that it plans to sue the Trump administration in response to the efforts to expand the policy.

"Immigrants that have lived here for years will have less due process rights than people get in traffic court," the organization wrote on Twitter. "The plan is unlawful. Period."