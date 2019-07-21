Jerry Nadler: Mueller report shows Trump 'guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Sunday he believes the Mueller report includes evidence that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors" that meet the requirements for impeachment. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that the Mueller report includes evidence that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors."

Nadler, D-N.Y., appeared on Fox News Sunday ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller's scheduled testimony before the committee on Wednesday, stating the 448-page report by Mueller and his team shows that the infractions Trump meet the standard for impeachment.

"The report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors," Nadler said. "We have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there, because the administration must be held accountable and no president can be above the law."

Nadler said the report found "a great deal" of collusion, obstruction of justice and "pointedly refused" to exonerate Trump, contrary to a summary of the report released by Attorney General William Barr in March.

During an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff agreed that the report represented a "pretty damning set of facts," adding most Americans have not read the full report and that he hopes Wednesday's testimony will "bring it to life."

"We want people to hear it directly from him, not filtered through Bill Barr, who had his own misleading characterization of it but from the man who did the work himself," Schiff about the attorney general.

Nadler said members of the committee will ask "very specific questions" of Mueller, including requesting that he read particular passages from the report and explain if he believes Trump participated in the infractions described and if they constitute obstruction of justice.

In the past Trump has claimed the investigation was a "witch hunt," and there was no obstruction of justice or collusion with Russia to interfere in the 206 presidential election.