Sen. Johnny Isakson breaks ribs in D.C. fall

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., will receive further inpatient treatment and physical therapy in Georgia. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Johnny Isakson fell in his Washington, D.C., apartment and fractured four ribs, his office revealed Saturday.

The incident occurred Tuesday and sent the Georgia Republican to George Washington University Hospital. Doctors released him Saturday and he'll continue treatment at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

"I am on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation," Isakson said. "I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes."

His office said he'll receive inpatient treatment in Georgia, including an "intensive physical therapy program."

"Part of the challenge that Isakson will face is the coupling of his injury with the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease, which could lead to a longer recovery process," a statement from his office said.

Isakson is serving his third term in the Senate after six years in the House.