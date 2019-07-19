Trending Stories

Farmers celebrate proposed changes to nation's migrant farmworker program
13 Philadelphia police officers fired for social media posts
Zarif: Iran offers United States enhanced inspections for lifting of sanctions
Chicago Police Board fires 4 officers for alleged cover-up of fatal shooting of black teenager
House votes to raise federal hourly minimum wage to $15

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

Judge rules for Trump administration's short-term health plans
Study details differences in gene expression among male, female mammals
Jury convicts Maine man, 77, in stabbing death
Lockheed Martin gets $22.5M contract for Aegis upgrades
Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event
 
