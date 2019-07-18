Ft. Lauderdale could be without water service 24 hours

July 18 (UPI) -- A contractor broke a water line last night near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, leaving residents and businesses without water service for up to 24 hours.

The contractor was doing construction work near the airport when the 42-inch water main that supplies raw water to the water treatment plant broke, a city statement including a boil water advisory said. To repair the line, water supply has been shut down.

"Residents and businesses in Fort Lauderdale and neighboring cities that received their water from Fort Lauderdale should be prepared to be without water for up to 24 hours," the statement Thursday said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said at a news conference that the subcontractor had been working to repair electric lines near the airport for Florida Power and Light. Though crews immediately responded, the pipe collapsed, forcing the city to turn off the water supply.

"City crews are working as fast as they can to restore service," Trantalis said. "If everything goes well, we could have service restored by this evening."

Until then, residents are advised to use boiled water that has been cooled down or bottled water for their water needs, and Trantalis said that there are set locations for residents to receive bottled water.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Twitter that he would offer assistance to Fort Lauderdale and Broward County and the Florida Division of Emergency Services is sending bottled water to the area.