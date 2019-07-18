Elizabeth Warren reveals plan to rein in Wall Street, big banks

July 18 (UPI) -- Democratic president hopeful Elizabeth Warren targeted Wall Street corruption, income inequality and private equity "vampires" with her latest proposal.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, made a name for herself by opposing bank deregulation and demanding stricter rules for big banks and lenders.

"In the lead-up to the 2008 crisis, I rang the alarm bell as I saw the same tricks and traps emerging in mortgages," Warren said. "And After I proposed a new federal agency to protect consumers -- and President Obama signed that agency into law in 2010 -- I spent nearly a year setting up the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and helping write new rules to crack down on financial scams."

Many of the protections provided by the Glass-Steagall Act have been removed under the Trump administration, Warren said. She proposed a 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act along with new executive compensation rules for bankers and a reversal of financial deregulation.

"Washington showered big banks with favors -- no strings-attached bailouts, massive subsidies, sweeping deregulation, and special tax breaks," Warren said. "In the Trump era alone, regulators have rolled back the rules for most big banks, and Republicans have shoveled them billions in giveaways in their tax bill."

But Warren argues that prosperity at the banks and on Wall Street doesn't translate to the average American.

"Wall Street's success hasn't helped the broader economy -- it's come at the expense of the rest of the economy," Warren said. "Wall Street is looting the economy and Washington is helping them do it."

Warren also targeted private equity firms who are "bleeding the company dry and walking away enriched even as the company succumbs."

The financial sector generates more profits from non-interest income fees while investing more money in the construction and property development sectors. That means there's less investment in high-productivity manufacturing, such as aerospace or computing, where there's less collateral but more research and development.

Warren said 25 percent of U.S. households don't have adequate access to a simple bank account. Warren proposes so-called "postal banking" where services like checking and savings accounts can be easily accessed online and at post offices.

"Wall Street has rigged the game in its favor -- and it's not working for the rest of us," Warren said. "Rather than giving Wall Street what it wants and hoping that its big profits somehow benefit the broader economy, we should recognize what the actual purpose of the financial sector is and rein in Wall Street so it starts working for the rest of the economy again."