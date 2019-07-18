DHS chief McAleenan to answer questions about family separations

Acting Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan listens to opening statements prior to testifying before a House subcommittee on April 30. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Women and children are seen on July 13 on the floor at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. Photo courtesy Office of Rep. Doris Matsui/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is set to testify before Congress Thursday about the department's migrant family separation policy at the border -- an issue that's drawn substantial criticism for the Trump administration.

McAleenan will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the treatment of detained migrants at government facilities. The hearing will be streamed live.

Thursday's testimony comes after months of controversy regarding detentions at the border. A DHS inspector general report in May cited evidence of "dangerous overcrowding" at a Border Patrol processing facility in El Paso, Texas -- and The Texas Tribune reported this week cases of severe exhaustion and dehydration among migrants trying to reach U.S. soil.

The Senate homeland security committee on Wednesday asked two former government officials and other experts about the effects of detention on migrant children.

Some members of Congress visited border facilities last month and testified about the experience last week. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said she met a woman whose seizure medication was confiscated and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she saw women drinking water from toilets.

President Donald Trump answered by calling Ocasio-Cortez' story "phony" and Republican Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko said the poor conditions were a result of lax immigration laws and a lack of funding to handle the influx of migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is also facing criticism over posts to Facebook by a group of current and former agents, some of which involve racial and sexual content about Latin members of Congress who've criticized the treatment of migrants at detention centers. CBP said this week it's investigating 62 current and eight former employees over the posts.