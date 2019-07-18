CNN announces lineups for second round of Democratic presidential debates

CNN announced the lineups of the second rounds of debates set to take place on July 30 and July 31. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- CNN on Thursday announced the lineup for the second rounds of Democratic presidential debates set to take place at the end of the month.

The network announced the results of a live random draw, which split the field of 20 Democrats into two groups of 10 for the debates on July 30 and July 31.

The first night of debates will feature author Marianne Williamson, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The second night features Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, businessman Andrew Yang, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Candidates were required to have at least 1 percent support in at least three approved polls or receive 65,000 unique campaign donations with a minimum of 200 donations from 20 states to qualify for the debates.

Bullock is the only candidate to qualify for this round of debates who was not invited to the first round in Miami last month after California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the running.