Berkeley adopts gender-neutral language in city code

July 18 (UPI) -- The Berkeley City Council on Tuesday approved a measure that would make the language in the city's municipal code gender neutral in a move to be more inclusive.

With the new ordinance, firefighter replaces fireman and firewoman, workforce replaces manpower, and artificial or human-made replaces manmade. A manhole will become a maintenance hole in the revised city codes.

They and them will replace personal pronouns he, she, him and her. Some changes will become more cumbersome. The code addresses sorority and fraternity with "collegiate Greek system residence."

"Language has power," said city council member Rigel Robinson, who pushed for the ordinance, KTVU-TV reported. "The words we use are important. It's not only timely but necessary to make sure that our laws really speak for everyone."

Berkeley City Clerk Mark Numainville said it will cost $600 for city's publisher to update the code.

The move by the Berkeley City Council appears to be part of a larger gender-neutral movement in California. The state became the first to allow residents to use nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates and the second to allow residents to be identified by a gender marker other than "F" for female and "M" for male on their driver's licenses. Oregon was the first.