July 17 (UPI) -- A new survey this week shows most citizens of the United States are opposed to granting statehood to Washington, D.C. -- a result that seems to go against the wishes of most who live in the district.

Pollster Gallup said 64 percent of respondents said they opposed making Washington, D.C., the 51st state -- compared to 29 percent in favor.

While statehood for Washington would likely benefit Democrats, even the majority of those who identify with the party oppose it. Thirty-nine percent of Democrats and 40 percent of liberals said they favor statehood. Fifty-one percent were opposed.

The feeling against statehood was even stronger among Republicans and conservatives, with disapproval among both groups at 78 percent.

Gallup said it did not collect enough interviews from D.C. residents to reliably measure their opinions, but noted support for statehood registered the highest in the eastern United States. In 2016, nearly 80 percent of district voters approved a ballot initiative in favor of petitioning Congress to make the District of Columbia a state.

This week, The Washington Post editorial board wrote an op-ed that called for giving the district a greater voice in government.

"No one who cares about democracy should be comfortable with a status quo that denies U.S. citizens a voice in their government, so surely it's time to get serious about finding a workable solution," it said.

The Gallup poll surveyed more than 1,000 Americans and has a margin of error of 4 points.