July 16 (UPI) -- The Senate armed services committee will open a confirmation hearing Tuesday for defense secretary appointee Mark Esper, who hopes to fill the post that's been vacant for seven months.

The panel will open the hearing at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Esper could face tough questions from the committee about his time as a lobbyist and the Trump administration's strategy for Iran. Esper last appeared before the panel in 2017, when he was confirmed as President Donald Trump's secretary of the Army.

Esper has said his strategy includes upgrading weapon systems, strengthening alliances and improving performance and accountability at the Pentagon.

"The department's mission remains clear: To deter conflict, and if necessary, fight and win on the battlefield," he said.

Panel member Sen. Elizabeth Warren unsuccessfully encouraged Esper to recuse himself from defense matters involving Raytheon, where he spent 10 years as a lobbyist.

"I am troubled by your unwillingness to fully address your real and perceived conflicts of interest, and write to ask that you reconsider," said Warren, who's made lobbyist relationships on Capitol Hill a key issue of her 2020 presidential run.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he's concerned about an "increasingly corporate culture" at the Pentagon and a "growing consolidation of the defense industry."

Like other cabinet appointees, Esper is expected to be asked about his ability to stand up to the president -- and how he plans to handle rising tensions with Iran.

The post has been vacant since December, when Jim Mattis left the post. Patrick Shanahan was tabbed to replace him, but he withdrew his candidacy last month. Esper has been acting secretary since Monday.