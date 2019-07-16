July 16 (UPI) -- NASA is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 liftoff -- July 16, 1969 -- by rebroadcasting the historic launch that put man on the moon for the first time.

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins gave his perspective along with Kennedy Space Center Administrator Bob Cabana.

NASA Live TV also will broadcast more about the Apollo 11 anniversary at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, which will include future plans to return to the moon and go forward to Mars. Then at 4 p.m. on Saturday, NASA Live TV will replay the original Apollo 11 footage of the first moonwalk.

Around the globe, it is estimated that 600 million people watched the liftoff at 9:32 a.m. that day, including 1 of every 4 people in the United States.

Speaking on the broadcast, Collins said he and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin felt like "the nervous novice driving a wide vehicle down a narrow alley" as the rocket lifted off.

He said people watching the launch saw a rocket lifting slowly and majestically from the pad, but he felt a lot of "jiggling to the left and right" and he wondered how close the rocket was to knocking against the launch tower.

Collins said the second stage of the Saturn rocket was a source of worry for the team.

"The second stage was something we worried about through the design. We were a little bit worried about, how was this second stage for manned flight," Collins said. "It was smooth as glass. It was our friend that day."

Collins orbited the moon in the lunar command module while Armstrong and Aldrin descended in the lander and became the first humans to walk on a celestial object besides Earth.

Collins said he loves the name Artemis for future manned space missions, which is what NASA is calling its planned return to the moon by the year 2024. Artemis was the sister to the god Apollo in Greek mythology.

Collins told UPI recently he believes the best option for space exploration is to aim for Mars. On the NASA live broadcast Tuesday, he repeated that wish, but acknowledged that Armstrong thought more moon missions were necessary before going to Mars, which is how NASA is proceeding.

"We believe the faster we get to the moon, the faster we get to Mars," Cabana said.