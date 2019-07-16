Leana Wen out as president of Planned Parenthood due to 'philosophical differences'

Planned Parenthood announced the departure of president Leana Wen, who cited "philosophical differences" as the reason for her exit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Planned Parenthood on Tuesday announced the departure of president Leana Wen, who said they had engaged in negotiations about "philosophical differences" about the future of the program.

Wen tweeted that she learned the Planned Parenthood Federation of America Board ended her employment in a secret meeting.

"We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood," she wrote.

In a letter to Planned Parenthood's affiliate CEOs and senior leadership team, Wen said she and the organization clashed over its decision to "double down" on abortion rights advocacy.

"I came to Planned Parenthood to run a national healthcare organization and to advocate for a broad range of public health policies that affect our patients' health," she wrote.

Wen added, however, that she understands the board's shift in prioritization, given "the landscape changing dramatically in the last several months and the right to safe, legal abortion care under attack like never before."

Her departure comes as a Trump administration policy prohibiting family clinics from discussing abortions with patients or referring them to abortion clinics took effect.

The organization issued a statement announcing Wen's departure and naming Alexis Mcgill Johnson as acting president and CEO of the PPFA and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

"I am proud to step in to serve as acting president and facilitate a smooth leadership transition in this critical moment for Planned Parenthood and the communities we serve," Johnson said.

Planned Parenthood added that a search for a new president and CEO will begin early next year with the goal of having a new president in place by the end of the year.